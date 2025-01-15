Where Is Huxley Stauffer Now? Mystery Around Child at Heart of 'Update on Our Family' The Stauffers once defended "rehoming" Huxley, who disappeared from social media. The internet believes they've found him. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 15 2025, 4:20 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @E! News

When we think of "rehoming," most of us think of animals. It's a controversial practice where an owner sends their pet to live at a new home for a variety of reasons. Those reasons could include the fact that the animal has unexpected health or behavioral issues, the original family is struggling financially or with upkeep, or it could be a clash in personalities between the pet and family members or other pets in the home. But we don't usually think of "rehoming" when it comes to human beings.

However, family influencer couple Myka and James Stauffer came under fire in 2020 after admitting to doing just that: rehoming their adopted son. The subject of a new docuseries on HBO and Max, the Stauffer family has long divided the internet over the practicality and ethics of international adoption. But through it all, one question remains: Where is the son, whose adopted name was Huxley Stauffer, now? Here's what we know about the little boy's current situation as his family falls under renewed scrutiny.

Here's where Huxley Stauffer is now.

The Stauffer family first adopted Huxley from China back in 2017. They grew a significant following on social media around content that featured the family integrating Huxley into their daily lives, and the struggles they overcame together. But all was not as it seemed, apparently.

In 2020, mom Myka posted a since-deleted emotional video titled "Update from my family" which detailed how the Stauffers had decided to "rehome" Huxley. They explained that they were not prepared for his behavioral and medical needs and that they felt information had been left off the adoption portfolio. They described how they came to the decision, apologizing for the "confusion" and "pain" caused by their choice.

The backlash was swift, forcing the Stauffers to stop posting on their family channel. Today, almost no proof of Huxley's presence in their life exists on their social media accounts. But the internet believes they have found where Huxley is today. Instagram user Lauren Flynn, who goes by @loflynnfam, describes her experience as an adoptive and foster mom, and her experience as a special needs teacher. She has posted images of herself with a child who looks strikingly like Huxley, and the internet believes this could be him.

The docuseries has renewed criticism and doubt over the Stauffer family's decision.

If so, the young boy appears to be happy and thriving alongside his adopted siblings. Lauren's comments are filled with people praising the happiness of the child they believe is Huxley, and Lauren hasn't contradicted anyone or denied his identity.

But regardless of the boy's whereabouts these days, the Stauffers have not been absolved of criticism for their decision. On TikTok, comment sections feature users harshly condemning the Stauffers. In one comment section, a user points out that Myka once promised to keep her son forever and swore she would "never return him."

Another user scoffs, "You 'rehome' dogs, you don't rehome a child who loves you." Another user writes, "Adoption portfolios aren't always complete, but they had the chance to do evaluations in the beginning and admit themselves that they rushed through it out of some delusional 'white knight' savior complex."