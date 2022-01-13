The Viral 'I Am Woman' Song on TikTok Skyrocketed Singer Emmy Meli's Career

In 2021, the family posted a video with the "I Am Woman" audio from the perspective of the family's matriarch. She captioned it "Life with Boys," and in it, they dump laundry on her and walk away, leaving their messes behind for her to clean.

Another TikToker used the audio to show off the spa day they gave their cat, perfectly demonstrating the trend's range, from serious and empowering to silly and adorable.

Feel free to join in on the fun! Show off why you love yourself, a new skill you've developed, your adorable pets being pampered, or anything else you see fit to set to this awesome song. There’s no wrong way to do it.