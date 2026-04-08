"I Love You, Sir": Todd Blanche's Comments About Trump Are Going Viral — Here's Why "If President Trump chooses to keep me as acting attorney general, that's an honor. If he chooses to nominate me, that's an honor.” By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 8 2026, 12:40 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Todd Blanche's recent comments about Donald Trump have gone viral.

On April 2, President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account to announce that he had fired Attorney General Pam Bondi. The president also added that he had already found a replacement for Pam. President Trump announced that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche would serve as the acting attorney general after Pam's ouster.

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Notably, Todd was the man who defended President Trump as his personal lawyer when the latter was convicted of paying hush money during his 2016 campaign. President Trump was later found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in New York.

However, the president's decision to go with Todd did not sit right with many politicians. According to many critics, Todd has now started showing a trait that is common across President Trump's cabinet: cajoling the president to win his favor. As one would imagine, it has rubbed many people the wrong way.

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Source: MEGA Todd Blanche speaks as Donald Trump looks on. Pam Bondi is seen standing behind.

During a recent press conference, Todd refused to answer why President Trump decided to fire Pam. He insisted that Pam is a trusted friend of the president and will remain so, and claimed that he has no idea why she was replaced. “Nobody has any idea why the attorney general is no longer the attorney general, and I'm the acting attorney general, except for President Trump,” Todd said.

Netizens React to Todd Blanche's Comments

Things got weird when one reporter asked Todd whether he’d be interested in working as the full-time attorney general. Instead of answering with a simple yes or no, he turned it into a full-blown endorsement for the president. Todd said that he would be satisfied with whatever President Trump decides.

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Todd stated, “I did not ask for this job... If President Trump chooses to keep me as acting [AG], that's an honor. If he chooses to nominate me, that's an honor.” “If he chooses to nominate someone else and ask me to go do something else, I will say, ‘Thank you very much. I love you, sir,'” he added.

Acting AG Todd Blanche: "I love working for President Trump. It's the greatest honor of a lifetime. And if President Trump chooses to nominate somebody else and asks me to go do something else, I'll say, 'Thank you very much, I love you, sir.'" pic.twitter.com/DXtQOVCRDG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2026 Source: X/@atrupar Todd Blanche speaks about Donald Trump during a recent press conference.

As the clip started making rounds across social media platforms, many netizens could not help but take notice to his comments. Many pointed out that President Trump has turned his cabinet into a cult that worships him. One X user said, “I love you, sir!!!!! What is going on here? I can only assume that his minions fear they will fall out of the window of a tall building if they don’t praise and bend over to Trump every time they mention his name.”

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Another comment read, "'Thank you very much, I love you, sir' are the words of someone who's ready to lick every conceivable boot.”

Blanche: “I did not ask for this job…If President Trump chooses to keep me as acting [AG], that's an honor. If he chooses to nominate me, that's an honor…If he chooses to nominate someone else and ask me to go do something else, I will say, ‘Thank you very much. I love you,… pic.twitter.com/EJhcBuHuLz — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) April 7, 2026 Source: X/@BulwarkOnline A video posted on X shows Todd Blanche speaking about Donald Trump's decision to appoint him as the acting attorney general.