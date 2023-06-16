Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Say It Ain't So! Footage of TikTok Influencer Icy Wyatt's Arrest Is Damning Why was TikTok's Icy Wyatt arrested? In a now-viral video of his apprehension, fans are getting more details about what transpired. By Tatayana Yomary Jun. 16 2023, Published 11:08 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@icywyatt

It’s no secret that some TikTok influencers have found themselves on the wrong side of the law — from Mahek Bukhair’s murder charges to Joshua McPheron’s sexual imposition charges.

Although being a TikTok influencer comes with tons of notoriety, it doesn’t prevent people from having to face the music when they break the law. And while some influencers make it a point to deny the charges brought against them, camera footage typically tells the real story. Case in point: TikTok influencer Icy Wyatt’s (real name: Wyatt Yeager) arrest. Here’s the 4-1-1.

Why was TikTok influencer Icy Wyatt arrested?

Icy Wyatt was arrested on March 28, 2022 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of battery on an officer, and one count of resisting arrest, per court documents obtained by TMZ.

Wyatt was driving erratically and stopping his car in the middle of the road. After two people in another car asked Wyatt to move, he got upset and followed them into a Chick Fil A parking lot in Sunrise, Fla. Wyatt and the individuals got into an argument and things went left after he retrieved a gun from his glove box and pointed it at them.

Unfortunately, as one victim tried to leave the scene, Wyatt allegedly hit the person in the back of the head with the gun and left the scene. Once police caught up to Wyatt, he called a police officer a b---h, kicked one of the officers in the thigh, and kicked the cage bars in the cruiser — all alleged, of course. TMZ shared that Wyatt bonded out of jail the following day. He also took to Twitter to claim self-defense for his actions.

A video of TikTok influencer Icy Wyatt’s arrest has now gone viral.

Baby… there’s always a camera in sight! On June 15, 2023, EWU Bodycam on YouTube shared a video of the police bodycam footage the night of Wyatt’s arrest. In the 16-minute long video titled, “TikTok Star Is Convinced the Laws Don’t Apply to Him,” Wyatt can be heard asking the officers, “Y’all don’t know who I am?”

The officers replied, “No,” and told the star to “get on the ground or else he will be tased.” As the video continued, you can see an officer push Wyatt’s head on the ground while attempting to keep him still to cuff him. The frame switched to Wyatt in the police cruiser scrolling through his phone saying, “You can’t take my phone.”

An officer snatches the phone out of his hand and he said, “Are you serious?” as the pair have a brief scuffle. As the cruiser makes its way to headquarters, Wyatt can be heard threatening the officers. He is then taken out of the car and uncuffed once they presumably reach the police station.

Audio from several 911 calls about Wyatt start to play. “This guy just got out of his car and pistol-whipped me with his gun,” a victim shared. “A guy is driving around in a pink Mercedes, and he almost hit a lady pushing a stroller with some kids,” a witness shared.

A few witnesses talked with the officers about the events that occurred. Interestingly, Wyatt made his own 911 phone call and said, “I just pulled over because somebody just tried to f--king kill me in the car.” After hearing Wyatt’s 911 call and witness accounts of what occurred, the authorities hatched a plan to take him into custody, which they ultimately did with issues regarding Wyatt resisting arrest.

The video concluded with Wyatt’s legal standing. “Wyatt has pleaded not guilty to all five counts he was charged with and he’s expected to appear in court in July 2023,” the video shared.

Icy Wyatt has responded to the bodycam footage on TikTok.

Now that the the bodycam footage is growing in views, Wyatt took to TikTok to share his feelings about the situation. “I was going to show you guys at some point, but I just wasn’t ready to show you,” Wyatt said. “However, the YouTube channel released it first.”

