Everyone's Making Jokes About "The Ides of March" Because 2020 Keeps Getting Worse and Worse

There's a lot of superstitions and rumors surrounding Friday the 13th being an "unlucky day." It's difficult to pin down when that day became unlucky; some say it was the day Jesus was crucified, and the number of people present at his last supper. Some say it was the day a bunch of Knights Templar were arrested, or the day Crusaders lost a huge battle against Palestinians.

We don't really know why the 13th is unlucky, but we know that the Ides of March is, and people love to joke about it.