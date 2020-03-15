We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Everyone's Making Jokes About "The Ides of March" Because 2020 Keeps Getting Worse and Worse

There's a lot of superstitions and rumors surrounding Friday the 13th being an "unlucky day." It's difficult to pin down when that day became unlucky; some say it was the day Jesus was crucified, and the number of people present at his last supper. Some say it was the day a bunch of Knights Templar were arrested, or the day Crusaders lost a huge battle against Palestinians. 

We don't really know why the 13th is unlucky, but we know that the Ides of March is, and people love to joke about it.

March 15 was, in actuality, a date that people all over Rome loathed: debt settlement time. You best believe everyone who owed money in the empire was looking at their calendars in disbelief saying, "It's March 15 ALREADY?!"

It's also the day that Julius Caesar was ganged up on and back-stabbed repeatedly in the senate, so if you were a big JC fan, then March 15 is going to be a bad for ya.