Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children

Cheers to all the fabulous fathers in the world! Idris is a proud father of two children — Isan (born in January 2002) and Winston (born in April 2014).

Idris's fans are likely familiar with Isan the most since the beauty frequently steps out with her dad. The actor shares Isan with his ex-wife, Kim Norgaard. Per Now to Love, Idris and Kim married in 1999 and divorced in 2003. Hollywood Life reports that they split amicably and remain good friends as they co-parent Isan.

Fans may also recall that Isan was named 2019's Golden Globe Ambassador. Per Insider, she's had both acting and filmmaking aspirations.