Is Ethan Klein Suing iDubbbz? Defamation Lawsuit Explained "I do plan on fighting against this, but for now it is in the hands of the courts and our attorneys." By Alisan Duran Published June 10 2026, 12:04 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@h3h3productions, @idubbbz

A legal dispute between two prominent YouTube creators has sparked discussion across social media. iDubbbz, whose real name is Ian Jomha, recently confirmed that Ethan Klein of H3 Podcast is suing him for defamation in Canada.

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The announcement came during a June 9 livestream and quickly drew attention from viewers familiar with the longtime online personalities. While details remain limited, Ian shared that the matter is now in the hands of attorneys and the courts.

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Ethan Klein is suing iDubbbz for defamation.

During a livestream on June 9, 2026, Ian confirmed that legal action had officially been filed against him. According to Dexerto and clips from the stream shared online, he told viewers, "It is official. I am being sued by Ethan Klein in the courts of Calgary, Alberta, for defamation."

Ian added that he intends to challenge the lawsuit. "I do plan on fighting against this, but for now it is in the hands of the courts and our attorneys," he said. He also expressed concern about what the case could mean for content creators and the broader commentary community.

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Ian said the situation particularly concerns him because of what it could mean for commentary creators moving forward. While he did not provide additional details about the case, he indicated that legal considerations prevent him from discussing the matter further at this time.

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Why Is Ethan Klein Suing iDubbbz?

The dispute stems from comments made earlier this year involving streamer Steven "Destiny" Bonne. According to Dexerto, Destiny allegedly made remarks accusing Ethan of being a pedophile and harming his children. In February 2026, Ian referenced those comments during a stream featuring his "Scorched Legume" character. He displayed Destiny's statement on screen and commented that it seemed like "something someone might want to address."

Months later, Ian publicly apologized for sharing the remarks. During a May stream, he said, "I'm sorry to Ethan and Ethan's family for putting that nasty Destiny comment out there." He added that he felt "gross stuff shouldn't be spread like that."

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Ethan later addressed the situation on The H3 Show, claiming that Canadian defamation lawyers had sent a legal demand to Ian and his wife, Anisa Jomha, seeking a retraction and an end to what he described as defamatory statements. As reported by the publication, Ethan suggested Ian's apology came after legal action was threatened.

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The dispute has drawn attention because both Ethan and Ian have spent years as influential figures in the online commentary space. As news of the lawsuit spread, many viewers began following the case closely due to the creators' long histories on YouTube and their large online audiences.