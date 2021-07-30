Deleting Snapchat Doesn't Delete Your Memories Instantly — Get the Details Here!

Taking a break from social media has become standard practice for many users. Whether it’s to protect their mental health or to focus on other ventures, sometimes distance is needed. But, leaving social media temporarily doesn’t mean that you want your posts to be lost for good.

Snapchat has become the go-to app because it allows users to utilize temporary messaging, photo-sharing, and it has a Memories feature — which saves photos and videos for as long as you'd like. Since the app is focused on offering temporary services, users are wondering if their Memories will be preserved if they choose to delete their account. Read on to get the 4-1-1.

Once the 30-day mark hits, it’s likely that users won’t be able to access any memories, messages, or accounts. So, it's important to act accordingly.

However, Snapchat Support does share that access to your Memories is time-sensitive once you decide to delete your account. The app gives users a 30-day deactivation period before deleting all of your account settings, friends, snaps, chats, stories, device data, and location data in the user database.

snapchat being down has once again reminded me i need to put all my memories into one of those photo app things then delete it and never go on it again

Per Snapchat Support , Memories are backed up by Snapchat. So, if you decide to delete your account for a few days and then return, you’ll have access to your Memories. All you’ll have to do is log back into your account to access them as you normally would.

Although Snapchat is all about deleting photos and videos that are opened after 24 hours, that doesn’t mean that all hope is lost when it comes to preserving your Memories after deleting your account.

It’s best to save your memories to your device before the 30-day mark hits.

We understand that some Snapchat memories have sentimental value. And while you may need a break from the app, losing out on your Memories after 30 days doesn’t seem fair. Thankfully, there is an easy way to get around the Snapchat rules of deletion. If you know that your break from Snapchat may be longer than 30 days, simply plan ahead and save all of your Memories to your phone to avoid the headache.

Depending on how many Memories you have, it may eat up a chunk of your device’s memory, but it’s better to have your photos and videos than having them deleted for good.

Luckily, saving your memories to your device is super-easy. First, tap on the "Memories" button at the bottom of the screen. Open the memory you want to save. Tap on the three vertical dots at the top-right of your screen.