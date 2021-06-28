Snapchat Has Been Crashing for Several Users — and an Update May Be to Blame

Snapchat Has Been Crashing for Several Users — and an Update May Be to BlameBy Tatayana Yomary
Jun. 28 2021, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
Social media is a tool designed to make our lives easier. However, since it is a form of technology, it can sometimes come with a slew of glitches. As many people count on various social media apps to conduct business or simply keep in touch with friends, these issues can hinder the user experience. Now, Snapchat is currently feeling the heat.
Over the last few days, many have flocked to Twitter to share that Snapchat is not working properly. After attempting to post a snap or send a message, users have found that the app closes out on their device. If this is happening to you, you’re not alone. But, it’s important to know what’s causing the issue and how it will be fixed. Get comfortable as we give you the lowdown.
Why does Snapchat keep closing me out?
One of the joys of Snapchat is being able to send a quick video or message without the fuss. And while many users never put much thought into the process, things have quickly changed in light of recent glitches.
PiunikaWeb shares that Snapchat is currently going through some technical difficulties. Users have shared on Twitter that after they installed a new update for the app, Snapchat started to act wonky.
As a result, many believe that the recent update is nothing more than a bug that has caused the app to close them out upon opening.
Not to mention, one user even provided proof of what was going on with the app on her iPhone.
In the short video, user @gracelandkelly shows that upon clicking on the app, she is brought to the general snap screen. But within seconds, she is quickly booted from the app.
The outlet shares that this Snapchat glitch is only affecting iOS devices such as iPhone XS, XR, and others. So, Android users appear to be in the clear.
Snapchat developers are diligently working to fix the issue.
After many Snapchat users shared their grievances about the app on social media, Snapchat Support quickly stepped in to share updates via Twitter.
“We're aware of an issue with the latest version of Snapchat available in the App Store,” Snapchat Support tweeted. “Hang tight, we are looking into it and working on a fix!”
Snapchat Support has yet to give insight into what exactly is causing the problem, but users want answers. Not to mention, Snapchat Support has remained tight-lipped on when the issue will be resolved.
The app is well-known for fixing bug issues rather quickly, so users are hoping that will be the case this time around. And since it seems that this issue is affecting a plethora of users, it’s safe to say that the app is acting fast to undo the problem.
As you can imagine, this has left many users to harshly criticize the app — especially since this is not the first time Snapchat has experienced glitches. Back in March 2021, Snapchat users were complaining of the app logging them out.
So, hopefully, the app can keep glitches at bay in the future.