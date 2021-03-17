Is There a Way to Recover Photos Deleted From "My Eyes Only" on Snapchat?

Well, it depends. Typically Snapchat is very good with saving all of your photos for you, even across multiple devices. If you lose your phone or log into a new device, whatever's been saved should automatically be backed up. But if it's not, then there are a few steps you can take in order to restore any items you didn't delete but, for some reason or another, have disappeared.

Although this might be a long shot and doesn't provide an immediate solution, this attempt could work regardless of the device you're using: Android, iOS, it doesn't matter. All you need to do is click on your profile picture in the upper left-hand corner. Then, click on the "settings" gear in the upper right-hand corner. Then, under the "Privacy" tab, you'll see "My Data." Tap on that.

You'll be prompted to log into Snapchat yet again with your username and password. After doing that, you'll be able to submit a request to have your downloaded data restored from Snapchat's servers.

Again, it's worth mentioning that photos or videos that have been saved to your roll are typically restored to the app and aren't usually apart of the other options users usually use "My Data" for, which provides a bevy of stats like the number of videos you've viewed and other granular account details.