Saving a Snapchat Picture From Someone Else Is Easier Than You May Think

Unlike other social media platforms, Snapchat comes with one major perk that sets the app apart from the rest. And that’s allowing your content to disappear after 24 hours. While the idea works in your favor — especially if you don’t want any history of your content on the app — you also have the option of saving your own content for a later time.

That said, since content on the app only has a short lifespan, you may find yourself wanting to save pictures from someone else. While taking a screenshot will instantly notify the user, many people are interested in getting around that rule. And as luck would have it, there is a way to save a Snapchat picture from someone else without them knowing. You just have to be a little creative. Here’s the 4-1-1.

By simply using another device to take a picture of the content, you’ll be able to get the picture you want without worrying about notifying the sender. You can also use another device to record videos as well. Of course, you’ll just need to make sure to record while the snap is playing.

With that in mind, one of the most popular ways to save a photo on Snapchat from someone else is to actually use another phone. Yes, you read that correctly.

However, that doesn’t mean that saving someone else’s photos on the app is impossible. You’ll just have to approach things from a different angle.

While saving your own pictures on Snapchat is as easy as pushing a few buttons, saving someone else’s photos can be trickier. After all, there is no save button and if you do try to screenshot it, you'll be exposed.

App makers are trying to create third-party apps to help, but it likely won’t work.

There are many apps out there that can be used in tandem with some social media platforms to save content. And while it makes sense that a third-party app should be made to complement Snapchat, it likely won’t come to fruition.

According to Online Convert, there was a major security hack in 2014 concerning a third party which compromised the privacy of users. As a result, the third-party app was hacked and close to 100,000 private images were taken from Snapchat and leaked online.

Article continues below advertisement

Anyone know if there is an app for saving pictures you get on Snapchat so you can post them on your story or do I just gotta screenshot every one ? — Jake (@IowaDieselCrew) June 23, 2018 Source: Twitter

Naturally, this incident has caused users to lose trust in Snapchat and it has taken a long time for the app to restore their reputation. In an effort to prevent something like this from happening again, Snapchat has cracked down on third-party apps.

Article continues below advertisement

In other words, if you come across an app that says it can download from Snapchat, you shouldn’t trust it. The platform has put many protocols in place to protect the privacy of their users.

Saving pictures on the new snapchat is stressful 😪 — Chocolate Mercy (@ArieGoRound) July 10, 2016 Source: Twitter