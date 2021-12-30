You Can Hear Taylor Swift Sing “I’m Feeling 22” Exactly at Midnight on New Year’s Eve if You Start the Song at This Time

You Can Hear Taylor Swift Sing “I’m Feeling 22” Exactly at Midnight on New Year’s Eve if You Start the Song at This TimeBy Kelly Corbett
Dec. 30 2021, Published 4:02 p.m. ET
In 2012, Taylor Swift was 22 and naturally, she wrote an entire song about the age. It was featured on her hit album "Red." Then in 2021, she re-released "Red" — but under her own name and own rights. Swifties everywhere rejoiced as they fell in love again with all of the tunes of her fourth album, including "22."
As we say goodbye to 2021 and usher in a new year that happens to end in 22, the fun song has earned itself a whole new meaning on TikTok. Taylor Swift even hopped on the trend to show us how it's done.
Keep scrolling to see learn how the song "22" became 2021's most popular goodbye anthem on TikTok.
Taylor Swift may be 32, but she's feeling 22 on TikTok.
On Dec. 30, 2021, Taylor Swift uploaded a new video to her TikTok account using an audio bit from her song "22." In the video, she's seen singing along to the chorus. "I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 22." In the caption, she wrote that her cat Benjamin was "22 in cat years."
Taylor also used a virtual filter on the video that showed her donning a faux gold headband that read "I'm feeling 2022" and showed confetti falling.
Because Taylor Swift is the queen of hidden messages and Easter eggs, fans took to the comments of this video to try and determine whether this was a clue regarding her future music. "OK girls, what are the Easter eggs?" wrote the Duolingo TikTok account.
Other viewers started making their predictions: "Straight hair ... sparkles ... Ma'am it's giving '1989'!!! " wrote another user, suggesting that if Taylor re-records another one of her old records in the new year, it would be "1989."
Meanwhile, other folks saw the clip as nothing more than a birthday post to her cat. Hundreds of users sent their best wishes to her feline friend.
Inspired by Taylor's video, fans also began using that audio to make their own videos to ring in the new year. You can make your own using the "22 (Taylor's Version)" sound on TikTok.
There's also the edited "I'm feeling 2022" audio on TikTok.
While I wish I could give Taylor all the credit for this trend, she was technically not the creator. Since November, users on TikTok have been using an edited audio bit of the song "22" in the background of their New Year's Eve's content. The only difference between this audio and Taylor's audio is that the former was tweaked to say "I'm feeling 2022." In Taylor's song, she just says, "I'm feeling 22."
That audio is dubbed as 2022 Swifties by Troy on TikTok.
Here's when to play Taylor Swift's "22" on New Year's Eve 2021 so you welcome in the new year exactly when she says, "I'm feeling 22."
Swifties don't just celebrate Taylor on TikTok. They work on all platforms, including Twitter. Leading up to the new year, one fan tweeted an amazing realization about the song "22."
User @romaricharlz13 pinpointed the exact moment to hit play on "22" so you hear Taylor sing, “I don’t know about you but I’m feeling 22," right at midnight.
She explains in her tweet that the magic time is 11:59:18. If you listening to the three-minute and 50 second song at that very moment, then you will hear Taylor sing those iconic words right as the calendar year changes. Pretty neat trick, if you ask us!
Anyway, on that note, I gotta ask: Are you feeling 2022?