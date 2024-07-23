Home > Entertainment > Disney Mom Brings Daughter With Highly Contagious Skin Infection to Disneyland, Is Now Purportedly Banned "I hope you enjoy it because it's got my daughter's contagious impetigo germs all over it." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 23 2024, Published 5:57 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @ebonywarriorstudios; Getty Images

According to the Mayo Clinic, impetigo is "a common and highly contagious skin infection that mainly affects infants and young children. It usually appears as reddish sores on the face, especially around the nose and mouth and on the hands and feet. Over about a week, the sores burst and develop honey-colored crusts."

It's also a highly communicable disease — in fact, in February 2024 a local news station spoke with a healthcare professional who discussed how easily impetigo is transferred among children, and how it's even known as "school sores" due to how rampantly it can picked up among kids.

So it's understandable why there were so many people up in arms with a woman on TikTok named Kyli Choi (@kyliesahm), after she published a clip where she admits to bringing her child to Disneyland despite having impetigo (watch the reposted video here). ... Which caused a flurry of angry comments online. Apparently, she's banned from ever visiting the parks ever again, something that TikToker The Ebony Rohirrim (@ebonywarriorstudios) discussed in a viral TikTok.

Rohirrim begins his video by speaking into the camera stating: "Remember the mom who took her child to Disney knowing that her child had a highly infectious disease?" His clip then transitions to footage of the mom in question who records herself walking throughout the Disney park.

"I am in Toon Town which is like the most toddler-friendly place ever and somebody stole my brand new Stanley Cup that was $50 and I hope you enjoy it because it's got my daughter's contagious impetigo germs all over it," she says, laughing into the camera.

The video goes back to Rohirrim, who explains: "And then, when she was called out by doctors, nurses, other parents, she doubled down, said there was nothing wrong, basically said she would do it again." He then transitions to another video clip of the mom in question: "You gonna report me to who? The board of nursing?" she says into the camera.

The video cuts back to Rohirrim speaking again: "After all of the backlash she received, she proceeded to try and apologize." It then cuts back to the mom in question giving an apology video: "Hi guys, I reflected and I am deeply sorry for taking my child to Disneyland and potentially putting others at risk."

According to Rohirrim, it didn't seem like her apology did much good. "And Disney banned her," he says, looking into the camera. "She is now banned from Disney, her children are most likely not allowed to go to Disney as well because of mom," the TikToker says, leaning his head on his hand and adjusting his glasses.

He takes a pause, using that time to gather his thoughts and explain what the issue is: "Thinking only about herself, mom took a child that was infectious to a massively public place and boasted about it online, only to get banned," he says at the end of the video while grimacing into the camera before the video comes to an end.

Numerous people sarcastically quipped how happy they were for the mother to get banned from Disney, like this one fellow parent who made sure to keep her kid away from others when they got impetigo.

"I love this for her. My son got impetigo as a toddler and I had to keep him out of daycare for a week or so? They stressed how contagious it was and I made sure to do what we needed," they wrote.

Someone else remarked that getting impetigo is no laughing matter: "Love this for her. A parent at my son's nursery brought her kid it knowing he had impetigo. My son caught it ... at 6 months old ... it was awful. Impetigo is awful."

Another TikTok user, @typicalelliott, said in another video that due to Kyli's initially confrontational approach to folks calling her out for bringing her daughter with impetigo to Disneyland just enraged more users, to the point where they began to find out where she and her husband work and "harassed her so bad."

