'In the Heights’ Post-Credit Scene Features a Bonus Lin-Manuel Miranda Moment

In a tweet on Thursday, June 10, In the Heights director Jon M. Chu offered moviegoers a “pro tip” for watching the new musical film: “Stay past the end credits,” he wrote. “You won’t regret it.”

And sure enough, In the Heights does have a post-credit scene. And better yet, it features another glimpse of Lin-Manuel Miranda — the talent behind the music and lyrics of both the film and the original Broadway musical — as the film’s piragüero.