Indian Red Boy Was Fatally Shot in Hawthorne, Calif., While Recording an Instagram Live

A 21-year-old man named Zerail Dijon Rivera (aka rapper Indian Red Boy) was fatally shot while creating an Instagram Live with a social media influencer and friend named Kapone at around 4 p.m. PST on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the 14100 block of Chadron Avenue in Hawthorne, Calif.

Indian Red Boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect is thought to have left the multi-story gated apartment complex before the police would have arrived, as per the Daily Breeze.