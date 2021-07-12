Indian Red Boy Was Fatally Shot in Hawthorne, Calif., While Recording an Instagram Live

Indian Red Boy Was Fatally Shot in Hawthorne, Calif., While Recording an Instagram LiveBy Leila Kozma
Jul. 12 2021, Published 12:32 p.m. ET
A 21-year-old man named Zerail Dijon Rivera (aka rapper Indian Red Boy) was fatally shot while creating an Instagram Live with a social media influencer and friend named Kapone at around 4 p.m. PST on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the 14100 block of Chadron Avenue in Hawthorne, Calif.
Indian Red Boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect is thought to have left the multi-story gated apartment complex before the police would have arrived, as per the Daily Breeze.
Indian Red Boy was recording an Instagram Live when the attack occurred.
Indian Red Boy was talking to a social media influencer and friend named Kapone on Instagram Live when he was shot dead by an unidentified attacker.
"It appears to have been a walk-up shooting," Lieutenant Ti Goetz said, per the Daily Breeze. "He appears to have been targeted."
Hawthorne police are currently investigating the incident, per The Sun. Those who possess information about the tragedy are encouraged to call 310-349-2727.
The coroner has already identified the victim as Zerail Dijon Rivera (aka Indian Red Boy). Indian Red Boy's friend Kapone is thought to have addressed the atrocity on Instagram as well.
"LLINDIANREDD," Kapone wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. "I LOVE YOU GANKG."
The short clip capturing the tragedy is available online.
The Instagram Live capturing the tragedy has been uploaded to various social media platforms. It's understood that Indian Red Boy's last words were "get help."
Many have found the clip too disturbing to watch.
"That video of Indian Red Boy is sad as f---, I low-key wish I didn't watch it," tweeted @QueenColeyy.
"Just watched the Indian Red Boy video ... hate I did honestly," wrote @Mr_Rhymes06.
"Just saw that Indian Red Boy video and almost ended up in tears ... that's nuts, man," said @DeandraeCole.
Some fans believe the horrific incident may be linked to the recent defacing of a Nipsey Hussle mural.
Nipsey Hussle (aka Ermias Joseph Asghedom) was shot dead in the early afternoon hours of March 31, 2019, in the parking lot in front of his famed store Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles.
Born in Crenshaw, South Los Angeles, the "Grinding All My Life" rapper was renowned for his activism and entrepreneurial spirit. His sudden death sent shockwaves through the local community and far beyond.
Several murals cropped up across the U.S. in the aftermath of Nipsey's tragic death.
Several people took to Twitter to allege that Indian Red Boy may have disrespected Nipsey's memory. Some believe he or one of his associates may have vandalized a mural.
"Man I don't want to see that Indian Red Boy video again and hate it came across my timeline. Clearly retaliation for the Nipsey mural but man ... that was a lot," tweeted @CarthensBC.