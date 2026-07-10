Influencer Hadley Vlahos Opens Up About the Double Date That Ultimately Led to Her Divorce “I think a lot about where I'd be now if she hadn't have said that, if she had just decided that's not my business." By Srimoyee Dutta Updated July 10 2026, 7:34 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@nurse.hadley

Social media influencer Hadley Vlahos is opening up about her troubled marriage to Chris Vlahos. In a recent Instagram post, she talked about a 2023 incident that helped her see through the red flags in her ex-husband.

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In a recent Instagram video captioned “A stranger helped me realize what I couldn’t,” Vlahos described a double date with a neighbor that she says became one of the final moments that clarified the state of her marriage.

Source: Instagram/@nurse.hadley

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"My Husband Was Controlling Me"

“A stranger told me that my husband was controlling me,” she said in the video. She explained that when the family moved to Mississippi in 2019, she had difficulty making friends, so when a neighbor invited them on a double date in 2023, she was excited. Her husband's reaction was not.

“Date comes, I'm really excited, and when we were in the car going there, my husband at the time was like, ‘So where are we going?’ And I said, ‘Oh, they wanna go to this new wine bar.’ Immediately he was like, ‘Well, there's no TVs there.’ He said, ‘Well, there was a basketball game that I wanted to watch tonight,’” she recalled.

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Hadley said he remained silent all the way to the restaurant, even when the neighbors tried to engage him. “My husband sat there quiet the whole time, staring at the wall. People would ask him something, and he'd just, like, look. These people that we don't know. And then he'd, like, look back at the wall, like, where a TV would be,” she said.

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What struck her most was the contrast with the neighboring couple. "They have a great marriage, and they're, like, laughing and talking to each other about their day. I've never been more embarrassed in my life," she said.

Vlahos said she was the one who ended up apologizing afterward. “You might think, oh, you know, he must have apologized later. Y'all had a talk when you got home. No, I had to apologize because I should have known that he wanted to watch that basketball game in his opinion, so I should have told them that we can't go somewhere without a TV. So I had to profusely apologize.”

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She recalled that her neighbor came to speak with her privately the following morning. When Vlahos declined an invitation to a girls’ night out by explaining that her husband did not like her going out without him, the neighbor responded directly. “And she's like, ‘So he's controlling you.’”

The observation prompted Vlahos to reflect on other patterns she had normalized, including her husband questioning whether she was really visiting her parents when she went to see them, texting her throughout the visit with requests, and then leaving without explanation when she returned home.

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“If I wanna go see my parents, and he doesn't want to see them, the whole time I'm getting ready he'll be like, 'Wow, you're getting really dressed up to go see your parents. Are you sure you're going to see your parents?'... Then he won't answer his phone, and then he'll probably ignore me for days.”