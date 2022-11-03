Influencer Spends $10,000 on Harry Styles Tickets, Complains, and the Internet Revolts
We all love Harry Styles, but we don't all have nearly as much dough to drop for him as influencer Tara Lynn, known as Taraswrld, who spent a whopping $10,000 on tickets to his concert. However, according to her story, she didn't originally plan to dole out that much to hang out in the Harryween pit.
We’ll explain the entire divisive debacle — and then you be the judge if the backlash toward the Harry Styles mega-fan is justified or just an overreaction.
This influencer spent $10,000 on Harry Styles tickets after already buying other pricey tix.
As Tara, who posts on TikTok as Taraswrld, explained in a now-viral video, she wants everyone to stop using StubHub after the popular ticket broker claimed it had no way to help her after she paid $1,700 for two pit tickets to the Harry Styles concert in Los Angeles and wasn't hearing back from the seller who had her tickets.
Tara was offered balcony seating instead, as she vented in her video, and the StubHub employee she was talking to on the phone when she called in a panic “sounded like she was in a bar." Tara went on to claim the woman didn’t care at all about her Harry Styles tickets sob story.
Meanwhile, Tara relayed in her video that her friend Max was already at the venue waiting for her to arrive with their expensive pit tickets. Not knowing what else to do to salvage the evening, Tara ended up shelling out $4,200 a piece for what she says were the only two remaining pit seats for the entire show. And don't worry, darling — these tickets were not from StubHub, but from two separate ticket sellers online.
In total, the influencer ended up spending $10,000 (plus the original $1,700) to hear the likes of “Watermelon Sugar” with her group of friends on Halloween — not from the balcony, but from the pit. She insisted to her followers that she had no other choice, ultimately imploring anyone watching the video not to use StubHub unless they made things right with her.
Taraswrld influencer is blasted by critics on social media.
Twitter was soon lit up with fury over the gall of Tara complaining about her seemingly out-of-touch problem. “This is making my blood boil. This woman is my new #1 enemy in the world. Going online to complain about something like this should be illegal,” one irate Twitter user said — and the person wasn’t even done blasting the fan, with others jumping on board the Tara hate train, as well.
To be fair, although the influencer's concert ticket trainwreck was condemned by many, Tara still found some support from folks who understood her StubHub dilemma, at least in part, with several folks blasting StubHub for their own unfortunate experiences.
For what it’s worth, Tara clearly had a blast at the show, posting photos and videos from the buzzy event to her Instagram and TikTok.
Indeed, even as she waited for StubHub to make good on her disappearing Harry Styles tickets, as she shared with her 4 million-plus followers on TikTok, “at least that was the best night of [her] entire life.”