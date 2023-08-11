Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok It Took One Woman to Find Almond Flour at the Store When Two Men Before Her Failed After one Instacart shopper and one fiance couldn't find the almond flour, this woman took matters into her own hands. By Jennifer Tisdale Aug. 11 2023, Published 11:39 a.m. ET Source: TikTok@kyleighmarie745 (video still)

Whenever I see stories about Instacart shoppers either picking up the wrong items or getting an order hilariously wrong, I'm rarely sympathetic. Grocery stores are generally laid out pretty similarly, dairy, meats, and produce along the perimeter while everything else is in the middle. And if one doesn't instinctively know where an items, thankfully there are always helpful signs.

However when it comes to this TikTok about an Instacart shopper and a woman's fiance struggling to find almond flour, I just might be on their side. Here's the thing, almond flour is not usually with regular flour which if you ask me, is strange planning. It's often located in a gluten-free section because almond flour is free of wheat. So, what happened when two men failed to pluck the almond flour from the grocery grounds? Let's get into it.

What are makeup wipes and where is the almond flour?

Where the heck is the almond flour?

With a look that says, "This s--- again," Kyleigh Marie, who goes by @kyleighmarie745 on TikTok, took time out of what I assume is a busy day to step in for two lost boys. Kyleigh ended up at the grocery store which is a far cry from Never Neverland.

The reason why she was there and not where she needed to be, was because her Instacart shopper informed Kyleigh he was unable to locate the almond flour. If only there were store employees available to assist him.

Before Kyleigh took matters into her own hands, she asked her fiance to run up to the store and get the aforementioned mysterious almond flour. He also came up empty-handed, claiming the almond flour wasn't there. Now I'm beginning to think there is some sort of conspiracy going on. Maybe all of the almond flour is in the basement of a pizza shop in Washington, D.C.

Needing to see what was going on herself, Kyleigh went to the grocery store. She immediately found the almond flour. Turns out it was in a regular aisle and not in fact behind a wardrobe, in Narnia. So, what happened?

Someone in the comments mentioned weaponized incompetence, an old favorite.

One TikTok user said this looks like a case of weaponized incompetence, so Kyleigh should get an "upgrade." But, what is weaponized incompetence? It's also known as strategic incompetence and according to Huffington Post this is the "act of feigning incompetence at any one task (though usually an unpleasant one) to get out of doing it." The goal is to appear so useless that the other person ends up doing it themselves.

As of the time of this writing, the weaponized incompetence hashtag on TikTok has garnered over 68 million views. And while this makes sense for Kyleigh's husband, it doesn't explain what happened to the Instacart shopper. It's that person's job to get an order right. The last thing they want is for someone to stop using their service because they decided to do their own shopping.

Maybe women see better than men?

In an effort to give both the Instacart shopper and Kyleigh's fiance the benefit of the doubt, I decided to see (see what I did there, twice?) if women have better eyesight than me.

According to the Berkeley Eye Center, "Women have a larger color library than their male counterparts." Essentially what this means is, "A man might see the color purple, but women are more likely to see various shades like plum, eggplant, grape, orchid and lavender." I'm not sure this helps when it comes to grocery shopping, but it certainly can't hurt. However, I did make an interesting discovery in the comments.