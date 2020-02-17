We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
istock-499776696-1581955461131.jpg
Source: iStock

To Instagram's Dismay, Direct Messages Are Now Officially Blue and Purple

By

These last few months have been particularly busy for Instagram — between combating cyberbullying, informing users on misinformation, and promoting internet safety, the social media app has been working their butts off to improve user experience. And now, it appears Instagram has just unleashed a new update! 

... However, diehard Insta users aren't thrilled about the latest features, particularly the new DM display. Formerly grey direct messages are now neon purple, and users are completely shook. So here's absolutely everything we know regarding the seriously mind-boggling transformation.