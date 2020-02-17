To Instagram's Dismay, Direct Messages Are Now Officially Blue and Purple

To Instagram's Dismay, Direct Messages Are Now Officially Blue and PurpleBy Lizzy Rosenberg
These last few months have been particularly busy for Instagram — between combating cyberbullying, informing users on misinformation, and promoting internet safety, the social media app has been working their butts off to improve user experience. And now, it appears Instagram has just unleashed a new update!
... However, diehard Insta users aren't thrilled about the latest features, particularly the new DM display. Formerly grey direct messages are now neon purple, and users are completely shook. So here's absolutely everything we know regarding the seriously mind-boggling transformation.
Instagram messages officially have a new ~lewk.~
Yep, you heard that loud and clear, and if you don't believe me, check your direct messages. The grey and white messages all of us have come to know and love have officially changed to blue and purple, and it's all because of the app's latest software update, called February Version 128.0, according to HITC. The update officially launched on Feb. 10, just days before Valentine's Day, and unfortunately, it hasn't had users falling in love with the app all over again.
On the bright side, though, the update hasn't hit everyone — according to a Reddit thread, some Instagram accounts are experiencing the display change, while others still have the OG white and grey colors. That would mean the color update was either a temporary trial run, and won't necessarily become permanent, or the change is currently in the process of rolling out to Instagram users worldwide. The app is yet to comment on the matter via their blog, so we won't know until then.
Why is this even happening?
Many had previously believed Instagram changed their DM colors to bright blue and purple colors for Valentine's Day — maybe the app was feeling festive for the romantic holiday of the year. Others speculated it could be some version of ringing in spring. But quite frankly, I don't buy either theory.
In my opinion, the change most likely has something to do with Facebook — in fact, according to HITC, the update makes Instagram's DMs look more similar to Facebook's messages via Facebook's Messenger app. And since Facebook owns Instagram, that would certainly make sense.
Instagram users aren't happy about the new display.
Very few things are more gratifying than complaining about a software update on Twitter, and after perusing responses to this massive display change, Insta users are clearly devastated. Some are simply shocked that DMs have changed without any warning, and others are downright appalled. Sadly, there's no way to change the display back to the way it was, so unless it's a temporary trial run, it's going to be this way for the long haul.
Check out what they had to say in the tweets below and try not to get too down about this... it's only a software update! Things will get better, we promise.
Ouch — Instagram's latest endeavors have not proven to be successful, but who knows? Maybe it won't be this way forever... only time will tell.
More from Distractify:
Instagram Is Removing Likes, and Influencers Are Not Happy About It
Here’s How to Get the Viral '2020 Predictions' Filter on Instagram
Instagram Threads Lets You Create 'Status Updates,' Just Like on AIM
More From Distractify
Entertainment
'Big Time Adolescence' Sydney Sweeney Is Not Just an Actor — She's Also a Trained MMA Fighter!
Entertainment
'Criminal Minds' Ends Its Impressive 15-Year Run on CBS
Entertainment
Star Brim Won't Go to Jail — at Least, Until Her Baby Is Born
Entertainment
When Guy Fieri Isn't Eating His Way Around America, He's a Dad to Two Kids