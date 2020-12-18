Instagram Critics Suspect the Platform’s New Terms of Use Are Targeted at Sex Workers

Instagram claims the changes to its Terms of Use don’t change the way it enforces its community policies, but some critics say the update — which goes into effect on Sunday, Dec. 20 — will endanger the livelihood of sex workers who rely on Instagram for business.

Victoria Rose, a sex worker who has used Instagram for five years, told Novara Media that Instagram’s new terms are “damaging and dangerous to anyone who’s trying to sell sexual services.”

“Everything [is] being censored and going two steps back, instead of … creating a safer space for sex workers,” she said. “As soon as you try and stop something, it goes more and more underground and becomes more unsafe.”