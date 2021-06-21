You Might Want to Change Your Log-In Information if Instagram Is Sending You Reset Emails

Some users online have been commenting on the fact that they're getting spammed by Instagram itself with "trouble logging in" emails, coming largely in 15-minute intervals and with no sign of letting up. The emails all appear to be official Instagram correspondence, but why would such a large company be spamming its user base with reset emails?

Well, the most common theory is that although the emails are official, they are being triggered by an unknown user who is essentially spam-clicking the reset password email associated with a username they desire. This all-too-common form of pestering really leaves few options for recourse, as the company's options for limiting emails from them are sparse to put it best.

There hasn't been an official response by Instagram to the issue yet, but it seems like the ordeal has a fairly easy fix on their end. Instead of asking users to simply provide their username (which is public information even if the account itself is private) to initiate a password recovery, the site should prompt users to provide the email they used to sign up.

Email addresses aren't made public on Instagram unless a user chooses to, providing another layer of password recovery security.