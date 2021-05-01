Amazon Gave Super News to Fans of the Hit Superhero Series ‘Invincible’

Even before its Season 1 finale started streaming, Amazon renewed Invincible for Season 2 and Season 3 . Creator Robert Kirkman and star Steven Yeun announced the news on Thursday, April 29, a day before the final first-season installment hit Amazon Prime Video.

(FYI, there’s no release date for Invincible Season 2, but there's speculation that it might debut in the first half of 2022.)