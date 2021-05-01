Amazon Gave Super News to Fans of the Hit Superhero Series ‘Invincible’By Dan Clarendon
May. 1 2021, Published 2:19 p.m. ET
Even before its Season 1 finale started streaming, Amazon renewed Invincible for Season 2 and Season 3. Creator Robert Kirkman and star Steven Yeun announced the news on Thursday, April 29, a day before the final first-season installment hit Amazon Prime Video.
(FYI, there’s no release date for Invincible Season 2, but there's speculation that it might debut in the first half of 2022.)
“We’re gonna make two more seasons!” Robert exclaimed in a Twitter video on Thursday as he and Steven chatted about the news. “Hopefully, we’re gonna make a hundred more seasons!”
Amazon praised the show’s “fresh and edgy approach to the superhero genre.”
Based on the Image Comics comic book series of the same name — written by Robert and illustrated by Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley — Invincible is an hour-long adult animated action drama focusing on 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven’s character) as he becomes the titular superhero and reckons with the legacy of his superpowered father, Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons).
“Invincible is a crowning example of how a fresh and edgy approach to the superhero genre can resonate with audiences around the globe and we’re so glad that Invincible, one of our earliest investments in the adult animation genre, has accomplished just that,” Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios, said in a press release about the two-season renewal on Thursday.
Vernon added, “Robert’s no-holds-barred storytelling coupled with a first-class voice cast delivered on fans’ wildest expectations, and we’re thrilled to be giving them more Invincible.”
Robert is “beyond excited” to continue the story.
Robert wrote 144 issues of the comic book Invincible between 2003 and 2018, with the last issue hitting shelves just months before Amazon announced the TV adaptation.
“I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible,” the writer and producer said in the press release. “The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory [Walker] and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.”
Steven and Robert teamed up with many of their ‘Walking Dead’ colleagues on ‘Invincible.’
Robert is better known as the writer of the comic book series The Walking Dead, on which the hit AMC zombie drama was based. And aside from his Oscar-nominated turn in Minari, Steven is best known as the actor behind The Walking Dead’s Glenn Rhee.
And the two reunite with a lot of other Walking Dead cast members in Invincible: Lauren Cohan, Sonequa Martin-Green, Chad Coleman, Michael Cudlitz, Lennie James, Ross Marquand, and Khary Payton all voice characters in the Amazon show.
The Invincible voice cast features other big names, including Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Mark Hamill, Mahershala Ali, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, and Zachary Quinto.
Critics are likely celebrating the 'Invincible' renewal news, too.
Invincible is a hit with critics, given the first season’s 96-percent rating Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
“Invincible is at turns exhilarating, fun, unsettling, creepy, and disturbing — everything you want from an action-adventure story,” wrote Primetimer’s Tara Ariano.
Decider’s Brittany Vincent, meanwhile, wrote: “From its slick animation to its excellent voice cast, it’s a winner from top to bottom.”