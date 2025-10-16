Jude Law's Daughter Iris Is a Dead Ringer for Her Famous Dad Iris is greater than the sum of both her parents, and she's charting a career to prove it. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 16 2025, 3:44 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

24-year-old Iris Law made a major fashion debut in 2025, expanding her career in new and exciting directions. But she didn't exactly start from the ground up. When the family of model and actor Iris gets together, it's like a mini Hollywood gala.

In fact, both of Iris's parents are pretty famous in their own right, with her father being one of the biggest Hollywood hunks of the 2000s, most recently starring in a Star Wars series. Here's what we know about Iris's parents, plus the 2025 debut that proved she's serious about her career as she becomes a bigger figure in Hollywood and the fashion world.

Here's what we know about Iris Law's parents.

Iris's career has been on an upward trajectory for the last few years. Not only has she worked as a model with major brands like Burberry, Dior, Marc Jacobs, and Versace, but she has also appeared on the cover of Vogue. Her talent is undeniable, as is her determination, but it probably doesn't hurt that she comes from Hollywood royalty.

Her parents are none other than actors Sadie Frost and Jude Law. Sadie is best known for her roles in Empire State and Bram Stoker's Dracula, among other roles. And Jude, of course, appeared in dozens of major roles, including in Sherlock Holmes, the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Enemy at the Gates, The Holiday, and Marvel Cinematic Universe roles.

Sadie and Jude were together for years, and they share three children (all of whom are now adults): Iris, Rafferty, and Rudy, according to People. Although they split up many years ago, Jude and Sadie appear to have an amicable relationship.

2025 was a big deal for debuts in Iris's world.

Iris made a major debut in 2025 that set her apart from both parents and proved once and for all that she's forging her own path, nepo baby or not. On Oct. 15, 2025, she made her Victoria's Secret runway debut in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Her runway look was typically Iris; playful, sporty, and a little bit naughty. She wore a jaunty beanie cap angled to the side, a knit crop top, boy short bottoms, wristbands, and knee-high sport socks. Against tanned skin and her signature silvery platinum pixie cut, Iris looked to be owning the stage, once again reminding the world that she's greater than the sum of both of her parents, even though she seems to adore them.

In a 2022 Interview piece, Iris mused on her motives for pushing her career to new heights, which she identified as "building a future for [herself] and reaching [her] goals." The 24-year-old added that her definition of hard work included "pushing yourself and challenging yourself." While not everyone appreciates just how hard modeling can be, those in the know understand that Iris isn't just creating a career worth taking note of.