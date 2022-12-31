In 'Irreverent,' a Criminal Hides From the Law in Australia — Was the Show Filmed There?

Paulo (Colin Donnell) knows he can't stay in Chicago after he kills his boss's son in the new Peacock series Irreverent. Oh, and did we mention that the aforementioned boss is well... a mob boss?

Naturally, Paulo flees as far away as he can, all the way to Australia. He adopts a new name (Mack) and builds a new life for himself — as a reverend in a small beach community. What better natural career progression than that of criminal to bonafide conscientious man?