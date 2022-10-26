Is 'One of Us Is Lying' Returning for a Third Season? Here's What We Know So Far

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for One of Us Is Lying Seasons 1 and 2 on Peacock.

It all started with the world's deadliest detention. Cooper Clay (Chibuikem Uche), Adelaide 'Addy' Prentiss (Annalisa Cochrane), Nate Macauley (Cooper van Grootel) and Brownwyn Rojas (Marian Tejada) didn't want to be stuck in detention with the class snitch, Simon Kelleher (Mark McKenna).

However, all hell breaks loose when Simon dies from anaphylactic shock. Was it an accident or foul play?