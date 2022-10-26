Is 'One of Us Is Lying' Returning for a Third Season? Here's What We Know So Far
Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for One of Us Is Lying Seasons 1 and 2 on Peacock.
It all started with the world's deadliest detention. Cooper Clay (Chibuikem Uche), Adelaide 'Addy' Prentiss (Annalisa Cochrane), Nate Macauley (Cooper van Grootel) and Brownwyn Rojas (Marian Tejada) didn't want to be stuck in detention with the class snitch, Simon Kelleher (Mark McKenna).
However, all hell breaks loose when Simon dies from anaphylactic shock. Was it an accident or foul play?
Season 2 of One of Us Is Lying picks up with the murder of Simon's killer (stay with us here!). Our four heroes, now known as the Murder Club, must race against time to figure out who murdered Jake (Barrett Carnahan).
Turns out Jake was secretly friends with Simon and the whole allergic reaction that triggered this chaos in the first place was just the result of a stupid prank gone horribly wrong. Now with that in mind, are we getting One of Us Is Lying Season 3?
Will there be a Season 3 of 'One of Us Is Lying'?
As of Oct. 25, 2022, One of Us Is Lying has yet to be renewed for a third season. However, showrunner Erica Saleh told TVLine about her plans for Season 3, should the show get renewed.
"As of now, the hope would be to work up to that flash-forward so that we are, yes, finding out what happens on graduation day and finding out if these kids are going to get out of high school in one piece," Saleh revealed.
The showrunner is referring to the flash-forward at the end of One of Us Is Lying Season 2, where the series jumps forward to yet another murder at the Murder Club's graduation.
However, the murder victim has yet to be revealed. Erica teased in the same interview that, "Everyone's going to have to wait 'til Season 3 to find that out! That's definitely going to be part of the mystery."
Wait, so who killed Jake? (SPOILERS)
The ending of One of Us Is Lying Season 2 ended with a dramatic bang and a stab, literally. It turns out that Addy (you know, Jake's ex-girlfriend who was cheating on him with TJ, thus prompting Jake's need for revenge that led to Simon's deadly allergic reaction) was the one who killed Jake.
However, the Murder Club tried to frame Fiona (Doralynn Mui) for Jake's murder, given that she had been tormenting them all as the mysterious Simon Says (think Gossip Girl, with more blackmail).
In the One of Us Is Lying Season 2 finale, Fiona stabs Brownwyn and sets fire to a boat that the whole Murder Club happens to be on. Plus, we get the enigmatic flash-forward to the deadly graduation.
All we can say is, sign us up for One of Us Is Lying Season 3! Until then, you can stream Seasons 1 and 2 on Peacock.