Do Bronwyn and Nate End Up Together? Actors Talk Showmance in 'One of Us Is Lying' (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers for One of Us Is Lying.

Peacock's latest YA series follows five high school teens who are forced to attend detention together, but only four make it out alive. With the four adolescents each having something to hide — as well as a hatred for the victim, Simon — it begs the question: Who killed him?

Based on the novel by Karen M. McManus, One of Us Is Lying takes a page from John Hughes' iconic film The Breakfast Club, and adds a murder-mystery plot twist.