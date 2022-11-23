'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin': Will There be a Season 2? EP Has "Some Ideas" for Second Season (EXCLUSIVE)

Aca-scuse me?

In 2012, audiences were introduced to the world of collegiate a capella — well, at least on-screen — in the comedy film Pitch Perfect. Following the film's success, the movie's relatable characters and their singing abilities sparked two sequels.

Now, the comedic a capella franchise is hitting a different note in the form of a spinoff series on Peacock titled Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

As the title suggests, the six-episode series follows Bumper (Adam Devine), who goes viral on "German TikTok" following his rendition of "99 Red Balloons."