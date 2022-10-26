'A Friend of the Family': Mckenna Grace Talks Reading Jan Broberg's Diary and Letters From Kidnapper (EXCLUSIVE)

In Episode 6, a 14-year-old Jan — played by Mckenna Grace — has been brainwashed into disobeying her parents' orders and runs away to see Berchtold in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Preying on her fear of disobeying the "aliens," Jan believes Berchtold has her best interest at heart and that her parents are jealous of their shared connection.

Ahead of the episode's premiere, Distractify spoke exclusively with actress Mckenna Grace about recreating Jan and B's "complicated relationship" on-screen and how she used the real-life Jan's diaries as source material for getting into her character's emotional psyche.