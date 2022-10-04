Where Is Jan Broberg Now? The 'Friend of the Family' Subject Was Abducted Twice as a Child

It continues: "The Brobergs — devoted to their faith, family, and community — were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered — and how they survived."

According to The Cut, the series will not include any "graphic depictions of violence or abuse."

Premiering on Oct. 6, 2022, the series stars Jake Lacy as Robert "B" Berchtold, Colin Hanks as Bob Broberg, Anna Paquin as Mary Ann Broberg, and Mckenna Grace as Jan Broberg.