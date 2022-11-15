'A Friend of the Family: True Evil': Jan Broberg Talks Sitting Down With Robert Berchtold's Other Victim (EXCLUSIVE)

Content warning: This article mentions child sexual abuse.

Peacock's haunting limited series A Friend of the Family is based on the real-life story of Jan Broberg, who was kidnapped and sexually abused multiple times in the 1970s by a trusted neighbor, Robert Berchtold.

As a follow-up to the show's finale, Peacock is releasing a companion documentary, titled A Friend of the Family: True Evil, which details the chilling story of how Berchtold groomed the entire Broberg family, kidnapped their daughter (twice), as well as gives viewers insight into another of Berchtold's victims, Heidi Brewer.