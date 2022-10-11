What Happened to the *REAL* Robert Berchtold? Details on His Death

Another day, another new crime drama. From Dahmer to Candy, there isn't a shortage of shows about psycho- and sociopaths to debut on the small screen this year. Among them is A Friend of the Family, a limited docuseries that tells the story of the Broberg family.

The series premiered on Peacock on Thursday, Oct. 6, and introduced viewers met Robert Berchtold (played by Jake Lacy) — a criminal who masqueraded as a churchgoing father for several years before being captured by police.