Irv Gotti Got Married While Discovering DMX and Producing Incredible Music

Debbie Lorenzo wanted to live a good life.

Published Feb. 6 2025, 10:49 a.m. ET

In February 2025, the hip-hop world was rocked by the news that music mogul Irv Gotti passed away at the age of 54. Irv played an integral part in elevating artists in that genre. Not only did he discover DMX, but he also produced music for entertainers like Ashanti, Jay-Z, and Ja Rule.

Outside of music, Irv dipped his toes into the world of reality television when he and his family were featured in VH1's Gotti's Way. The show ran for two seasons starting in 2007 and followed Irv and his family as they navigated the trials and tribulations of the entertainment. Many of the episodes were focused on Irv and his now ex-wife. The couple was married in the early 2000s and went on to have three children together. Here's what we know about the former Mrs. Gotti.

Irv Gotti was married for a little over 10 years, but his ex-wife wanted more.

Irv and his ex-wife Debbie Lorenzo were married for over a decade before finally divorcing in 2013. Throughout their marriage, Debbie accused Irv of cheating on her multiple times. The many issues with their marriage were highlighted in Gotti's Way, particularly in the episodes when Debbie was seeing her therapist. She frequently expressed fears she had about repeating the same cycles she saw in her parents' marriage.

In one episode during Season 2, Debbie told her therapist she wanted to live a good life that involved taking risks. After she and Irv finally split up, Debbie became a hat designer. She is the founder of Frances Grey, a "modern millinery," per its Instagram bio. The company was named after Debbie's great-grandmother who was a seamstress in Jamaica. The company is also run by her daughter Angie.

Latest Celebrity Relationships News and Updates

