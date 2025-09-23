Iryna Zarutska's Boyfriend Stanislav Shares Heart-Wrenching Glimpse at Her Life "Thank you for sharing a piece of your beautiful Iryna’s life with us." By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 22 2025, 8:51 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @ice_keen

She was just 23 years old and on the cusp of a whole new life when hers was abruptly cut short. Iryna Zarutska moved from Ukraine to the United States in pursuit of a new and peaceful life. And it seemed as though she had found it on the East Coast of the United States.

Article continues below advertisement

Heartbreakingly, she was stabbed to death on a North Carolina subway by alleged killer Decarlos Brown, ending her life far too young. Now, her boyfriend is paying tribute to her life, sharing glimpses into what might have been for the beautiful young refugee.

Article continues below advertisement

Iryna Zarutska's boyfriend shares a touching glimpse at her life.

Iryna had just moved in with her boyfriend, Stanislav “Stas” Nikulytsia, in Charlotte, N.C., when her life was taken from her in a nonsensical, horrific, and brutal attack that left her loved ones reeling. They couldn't have imagined that sweet Iryna would be lost in such a violent way, especially considering the peaceful way she seemed to live her life.

Stas, who now has to get on with his life without the one person he thought he would be building a life with, took to Instagram to share a video memory of Iryna's life, giving people a peek into what she was like in life: vibrant, beautiful, and filled with joy and a sense of wonder. The video shows her going throughout various moments and adventures, seemingly always smiling.

Article continues below advertisement

And in every video frame where 21-year-old Stas and 23-year-old Iryna appear together, their love for one another is almost palpable. In the comments of the video, one Instagram user praised the maker of the video, writing, "I think many are grateful to see her as she was, rather than only in those final moments."

Article continues below advertisement

Stanislav blasts judge who let Iryna's killer get away the first time.

But mourning Iryna has been about more than just thinking of fond memories. Stas wants justice for her. And in pursuit of that justice, he has spoken openly about his disgust that a judge had an opportunity to put Brown behind bars before he hurt Iryna, a move which likely would have prevented her death.

According to New York Post, Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes freed Brown on bail just seven months before he brutally took Iryna's life. Stas slammed the judge's decision in multiple since-deleted Instagram stories. Many online have pointed out that Brown was a career criminal and never should have been free to hurt Iryna or anyone else.

Article continues below advertisement