Gypsy Rose Blanchard Charms Fans by Sharing Her Busy "Mom Morning" Routine "It's nice that she has everything she never had as a child." By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 22 2025, 9:51 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @gypsyrose.insta

There was a time when Gypsy Rose Blanchard's mornings looked very different from how they do now. Raised by a mom who suffered from Munchausen by Proxy, Gypsy Rose was subjected to a childhood of chaos and abuse as her mom conspired to keep her bedbound and ill.

But these days, Gypsy Rose has found healing and peace, charming fans with little glimpses into her life, including what it's like for her to be a mom, after having such a turbulent childhood herself, raising the baby she shares with Ken Urker. Here's what we know about her "mom mornings" routine and how her healing has given fans hope.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares what her "mom mornings" look like.

Learning how to parent when you had a poor example of a parent is one of the most challenging adult skills to master. Gypsy Rose was facing greater challenges than most, considering the manipulation and abuse she was subjected to at her mom's hands. And this all happened before she served time in prison in connection with the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Dee Dee's life was taken at the hands of Gypsy Rose's former boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, who remains in prison.

So, what does her morning mom routine look like, as someone who's had to cobble her own inspirations out of thin air? Well, like most moms, Gypsy Rose starts her day with a coffee. In a video shared to Instagram, Gypsy Rose showed off how she starts her morning with a stroll to the kitchen for a stout cup of coffee.

She then takes a moment to enjoy her coffee before jumping into it with the first diaper change of the day. Then little Aurora gets a bottle, and Gypsy Rose takes advantage of the quiet to watch her wiggly baby girl, who is growing bigger by the day. The two enjoy some play time and a little Ms Rachel before the morning is over.

Fans celebrate Gypsy's peaceful life after such a turbulent childhood.

The video would be sweet for anyone, but it's especially sweet given all Gypsy Rose endured as a child. And her fans took notice of just that. In the comments of the video, Gypsy Rose was flooded with people noting how happy she looks, and how nice it is for her to enjoy the peace and normalcy of raising her baby girl.

One fan wrote, "You can see the happiness and joy in her face of being a mommy , her heart is complete, her trauma will make her become the best version of herself and give her daughter the love and happiness she as a child never received. Gypsy you keep doing a great job you are better than what you think."

Another noted, "It's nice that she has everything she never had as a child." While there were plenty of coffee snobs who were happy to criticize how much sugar Gypsy Rose put in her coffee, the majority of the commenters were supportive.