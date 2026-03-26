Fans of 'Age of Attraction' Want to Know If the Show Is Going to Have a Reunion The dating show premiered on March 11, 2026. By Niko Mann Published March 26 2026, 3:50 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / Nick Viall

The new dating show on Netflix, Age of Attraction, has fans hooked, and they want to know if there is going to be a reunion episode of the reality TV show. It premiered on March 11, 2026, and features single folks building connections based exclusively on chemistry and compatibility, but age is a non-factor. In fact, the one question that cast members can't ask their prospective amours is “How old are you?” The show's first season consists of people in their twenties through their sixties, and there are eight episodes.

Article continues below advertisement

A description by Netlfix notes that cast members must commit to their chosen partners before learning their age. "Age is thrown out the window when singles search for their soulmates in this dating series. Is love truly ageless, or will the years come between them? ... In Age of Attraction, when a couple feels ready to level up, they’ll commit to each other before revealing their ages. If they choose to move forward, the pair will then test their connection in the real world."

Article continues below advertisement

Is 'Age of Attraction' going to have a reunion?

Yes, the Age of Attraction is having a reunion show, and it will stream on April 1, according to Tudum. The reunion show will be released as an individual event separate from the season. The episode will stream on The Viall Files podcast at 4 p.m. PT and 7 p.m. ET. Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are the hosts of Age of Attraction, a couple who have their own nearly 20-year age gap.

Netflix promises that the reunion episode will answer any lingering questions that fans may have about the cast. The reunion episode will also provide life updates from the cast members, as well as spill all the details about their love lives. The episode will also share everything that's happened since the show's season finale.

Article continues below advertisement

According to People, the age gaps between the Age of Attraction cast members who partnered up range from 15 years to 33 years. The youngest cast member on the reality TV dating show is only 22, while the oldest is 60. After the couples choose each other, only then are they told their' partner's age. At that point, they couples can decide if they want to continue their relationship and participate in the experiment, or they can separate and leave the show.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Parade, the show's hosts, 44-year-old Nick from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, and his wife, 25-year-old Natalie, were criticized because of their 18-year age difference. The couple got married anyway in 2024 and had a child. They are now expecting twins.