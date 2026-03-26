'Shrinking' Fans Are Worried About Season 3 Marking the End of the Apple TV Plus Series The show was reportedly always supposed to last just three seasons. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 26 2026, 2:48 p.m. ET Source: Apple TV Plus

Each of the first three seasons of Shrinking tell a part of a larger story for Jason Segel's character, Jimmy Laird's, story and his grieving process after losing his wife unexpectedly. Season 3 might wrap up everything and give him a solid conclusion, so is this the last season of Shrinking? That's what fans of the Apple TV Plus series want to know.

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Because if it is the last season, there is a certain amount of preparation that goes into watching the final episodes of a show. Without knowing that the end is near, fans might not mentally be ready to say goodbye to Jimmy. OK, that might be a little extreme, but viewers are itching to know if this is the last season or if there is more to the story on Shrinking.

Source: Apple TV Plus

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Is this the last season of 'Shrinking'?

While fans worry about whether the end is near for Shrinking, according to The Hollywood Reporter, its future was set even before the third season premiered. According to the outlet, Apple TV Plus renewed the show for Season 4 before Season 3 premiered. So no, this is not the last season of Shrinking, and the streaming platform likely sees nothing but dollar signs in its future if the show continues.

After the first two seasons of Shrinking, the show earned a combined nine Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, per People. Apple TV Plus often quietly slips in banger shows, and now, Shrinking is one of them. So if anyone is worried about its future, apparently, there is no need to be.

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Source: Apple TV Plus

In 2024, Shrinking creator Bill Lawrence told the Los Angeles Times that he saw three seasons being the natural progression for the show and nothing more. He told the outlet, "I think that this story is over in three seasons," and hinted that fans wouldn't be happy to watch main character Jimmy cry about his deceased wife in a fourth season. Apparently, that changed.

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The 'Shrinking' Season 3 schedule is easy to follow.

Since Shrinking is on a streaming platform and is now part of appointment television on TV, it has a schedule for when the episodes are released. The Season 3 premiere dropped on Jan. 28, 2026. After that, episodes were released every week on Wednesdays. The Shrinking Season 3 finale was scheduled to drop on April 8, 2026.

Sometimes you shouldn't think out loud.#Shrinking — Now Streaming pic.twitter.com/UTHqHuDTkb — Apple TV (@AppleTV) March 25, 2026

What is 'Shrinking' about?