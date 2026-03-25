Realty TV Fans Want to Know Who Leaked the Taylor Frankie Paul Video The video led to the cancelation of season 22 of "The Bachelorette" starring Paul. By Niko Mann Published March 25 2026, 3:16 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul want to know who leaked the video that shows her involved in a heated domestic incident with her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen. According to NBC News, Paul was arrested in 2023 after the argument. The video shows a drunken Paul repeatedly attacking Dakota in front of her young daughter, who is struck in the head with a chair thrown by her mother. When the police arrived on the scene, they also witnessed Paul attack Mortensen and placed her under arrest.

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She was charged with assault, criminal mischief, and domestic violence in the presence of a child. Paul pleaded guilty to third-degree aggravated assault, and the other charges were later dropped with prejudice. After the video was leaked, Paul's upcoming season of The Bachelorette was canceled. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, the leaked video did not come from the Herriman Police Department, as the body cam footage had. So, who leaked the video?

Source: Mega

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Who leaked the Taylor Frankie Paul domestic violence video?

The video was released by TMZ on March 19, 2026. The footage was recorded by Mortensen as Paul attacked him, but it's unclear how the outlet obtained the dramatic video. Paul is seen kicking Mortensen, putting him in a headlock, pulling his hair, hitting him, and throwing chairs, one of which hit her then-5-year-old daughter. Mortensen yelled in the video, "Your daughter is sitting right here," but Paul kept throwing chairs at him.

The police arrived after a neighbor complained. out the noise, and after interviewing Paul and Mortensen, she was arrested. ABC swiftly canceled The Bachelorette after the video was released. “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time," read a statement from the network, per NBC News. "And our focus is on supporting the family."

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🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Frankie Paul repeatedly attacked Dakota Mortensen during the 2023 incident in which she pled guilty to aggravated assault; video shows that one of her children was struck during the fight.



Trigger Warning. https://t.co/77CKYpLxvn pic.twitter.com/avr49EacY3 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 19, 2026

Paul's representative told NBC that Mortensen was the abuser, saying that the "latest installment of [Mortensen’s] never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child.”

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“Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior,” said the spokesperson. “Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is, and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show and from their own experiences."

🚨DEVELOPING: More body cam footage is coming out of disgraced 'Bachelorette' star Taylor Frankie Paul.



This clip shows the aftermath of the now viral footage of her fight with ex Dakota Mortensen and her throwing the bar stool at him and hitting her daughter with it.



This… pic.twitter.com/mtGjQlaIHW — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) March 24, 2026

“After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm," said Paul's rep. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has also halted production as new domestic violence allegations stemming from 2024 are investigated.