Taylor Frankie Paul's Season of 'The Bachelorette' Might Have Ended With a Traditional Proposal Spoilers for Taylor's season were released ahead of the premiere. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 20 2026, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: Disney/John Fleenor

Spoiler warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 22 of The Bachelorette. Before Taylor Frankie Paul was named as the Season 22 Bachelorette lead and flipped the franchise on its head, things had gone a bit stale for the series. However, there are some Bachelorette traditions that are time-honored, even with a dramatic reality TV star with a checkered past as its lead. So, did Taylor Frankie Paul get engaged on The Bachelorette?

Article continues below advertisement

Days before the premiere of Taylor's season, information of a domestic dispute between her and ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen was released, along with a video Dakota took from 2023 showing a physical altercation between the two. After a lot of public backlash, ABC announced plans to scrap Taylor's season. However, before that, the entire season was filmed, and Taylor got a proper finale, even if it never sees the light of day.

Source: Disney/John Fleenor

Article continues below advertisement

Did Taylor Frankie Paul get engaged on 'The Bachelorette'?

Ahead of the added controversy surrounding Taylor, Steve Carbone, aka Reality Steve, shared major spoilers about her season on Instagram. He revealed that yes, Taylor did get engaged. Her final pick and the recipient of her final rose was a man by the name of Doug Mason. However, despite the engagement, per Reality Steve, things ended around a month after filming.

Reality Steve shared in the Instagram post that in January 2026, Doug flew to Utah and, at that time, Taylor broke off the engagement. It's not clear why she ended things, but it also isn't totally unheard of for a Bachelor or Bachelorette couple to end an engagement shortly after filming. In 2018, during Season 22 of The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk broke up with fiancée Becca Kufrin shortly after the season officially ended, though for them, it was all on camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Reality Steve didn't share on social media if Taylor and Doug's breakup was filmed. With the cancellation of The Bachelorette, there's no telling what, if anything, fans will ever see of Taylor's season as a whole. But when it comes to the history of the franchise, Taylor's decision to call off her engagement isn't totally unheard of.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor's 'Bachelorette' season was canceled.

According to multiple outlets, including TODAY, Disney and ABC announced that Taylor's season of The Bachelorette was canceled due to the controversy surrounding The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and MomTok star. In a statement to the outlet, Disney shared that the video released by TMZ was the catalyst for the decision to cancel the season.

Article continues below advertisement

"In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family," the statement said. The video, which was filmed by Dakota in 2023, shows the serious nature of Taylor and Dakota's fight at the time.