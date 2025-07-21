Amid Rumors of Switching Leagues, Is AJ Styles Leaving WWE? Here's the Scoop AJ is returning to TNA, but does that mean he's leaving WWE? By Ivy Griffith Published July 21 2025, 1:41 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

For wrestling fans, AJ Styles is not a new name. The near-legendary wrestler has been in the industry for decades, making a name for himself with WWE and TNA before it. But like most celebrities, he is occasionally the subject of online rumors. Online rumors with a varying degree of truth to them.

A major announcement seemed to change the trajectory of AJ's career, making fans wonder: Is he leaving WWE? Here's what we know about the big announcement that may spell the end of his time at WWE, and the match-up that never seems to want to happen.

Is AJ Styles leaving the WWE?

Through the years, one of the things that has made AJ such a remarkable WWE athlete is his ability to rebrand himself and continue evolving. In 2020, he made headlines everywhere not for his skills in the ring, but his associate: a 7-foot-3-inch tall bodyguard from Laos: Jordan Omogbehin. In 2025, AJ's return to headlines move came in the form of a much-hyped match-up against Dominik Mysterio.

But there were also rumors to make headlines, rumors that suggested AJ would be leaving the WWE. Is there any truth to them? As far as we're aware, no. AJ does not appear to be leaving WWE. There is no credible source that suggests he will be leaving the WWE, so take that deep sigh of relief you've been holding in.

The announcement that had fans buzzing was news that AJ would be making his return to the TNA Slammiversary (via Instagram). But luckily for WWE fans, AJ doesn't have to leave WWE to participate in TNA. In January 2025, WWE and TNA announced that they would be embarking on a five-year partnership, allowing some unprecedented crossovers and collaborations (via WWE).

That AJ Styles and Mysterio match-up will eventually take place. Probably.

Of course, in the meantime, AJ has plenty of other headlines swirling about his moves in 2025. He and Mysterio have been eyeing each other across the metaphorical ring for months as anticipation for a showdown built up.

But just when they seemed poised to go head-to-head, Mysterio was injured and the match-up was put on pause, which Mysterio claims is due to a doctor's note. The two have been hamming it up on social media, going back and forth about the highly anticipated match-up (via eWrestling News).

In one video shared on Instagram by WWE, Mysterio and AJ really leaned into their rivalry, with Mysterio saying he compelled trainer and former pro wrestling star Adam Pearce to verify that AJ can't lay hands on him before he's cleared by his doctor.