We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
untitled-collage-1579544628581.jpg
Source: Getty, YouTube

Hank Azaria Is No Longer Voicing Apu — So What Happens to 'The Simpsons' Character?

By

Almost every diehard Simpsons fan out there is most likely familiar with Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, but if you aren't, let me fill you in: On the show, Apu is the owner of the local convenience store, Kwik-E-Mart. He immigrated to Springfield from India many years ago, and has a strong Indian accent. The returning character was played by voice actor Hank Azaria for the last 30 years, that is, until the actor recently announced he'd be stepping down from playing Apu.

With Hank's recent decision to step away from the character, fans can't help but wonder: is Apu leaving The Simpsons altogether? What will come of Kwik-E-Mart without our beloved Apu? Here is what we know, regarding what's to come of the longtime convenience store-owner, Springfield resident, and returning character.