Either Armie Hammer, or His Ghost, Is in the 'Death on the Nile' Trailer

According to Variety, both Disney and Armie's legal representation declined to comment. It's possible Armie is focused on his mental health, having recently spent nine months in rehab. Page Six reports that he "checked into a Florida facility on May 31, 2021," and was released in December. Regardless, like the intrepid ship itself, Death on the Nile is moving full steam ahead with Armie on board.

Death on the Nile is scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on Feb. 11, 2022.