Is Ashley Everett Still Dancing With Beyoncé? Social Media Believes They Parted Ways Is Ashley Everett still dancing with Beyoncé? The beauty, who is known as the Queen's dance captain, has caused folks to think otherwise. By Tatayana Yomary May 11 2023, Published 2:17 p.m. ET

One thing is for certain and two things are for sure: When you see Beyoncé hit the stage for a performance, dancer Ashley Everett is usually by her side. Granted most folks can’t get past being mesmerized by Queen Bey’s stage presence and ability to deliver an amazing show. But, part of what makes Beyoncé’s concerts and performances once-in-a-lifetime experiences is what she and her dancers bring to the table.

That said, Ashley has been Bey’s longtime dancer since the age of 17 and was later promoted to dance captain at 19. But, a few recent TikTok posts have fans wondering if Ashley plans to dominate the stage with Queen Bey for the Renaissance Tour. Here’s the 4-1-1.

Source: Getty Images

Is Ashley Everett still dancing with Beyoncé? Fans are worried they have parted ways.

Whew, chile! Most Beyoncé fans can agree that Ashley is one of her best dancers. After all, she is always positioned in the front to the right or left of Queen Bey during her performances. So, the fact that Ashley is seemingly pursuing other dance gigs has given the Beyhive major pause. After all, there is no Queen Bey tour or performance without Ashley by her side.

In an April 26, 2023, TikTok video, Ashley shared a get ready with me post that details her day and heading to a callback for a commercial. Ashley explained that she started her day with a workout, followed by a shower, and made her way to the callback although she didn’t have time to do her makeup.

Interestingly, Ashley shared that the callback is for a swimsuit casting so she planned to take five minutes to do her makeup before going in. After Ashley reached her destination, she started applying makeup. She completed the finishing touches to her look which included putting on a shirt over her swimsuit top, moisturizing her legs, and applying perfume.

Ashley returned and shared that the callback went very well. And while we’re happy that her callback went well, Beyoncé fans have questions about her whereabouts. After all, the Renaissance tour officially kicked off on May 10, 2023.

Keep in mind, Ashley’s TikTok was posted two weeks before the tour was scheduled to begin. But, fans are still questioning her future with Beyonce. “What are you doing? Are you not going to be there?,” creator Caly Paige shared in a stitch video. “Ashley, stop playing with me and go get back to rehearsal,” creator Coco J shared in her stitch video with Ashley’s TikTok post.

@itscocoj stitch with @ashleycmeverett cause as far as im concerned… yall a package deal. We didnt pay all that money juat to see Bey. Its Bey and Ash! fyp beyonce ♬ original sound - COCO J

Ashley Everett’s Instagram bio currently lists her as Beyoncé's dance captain so she’ll likely be performing on the Renaissance Tour.

It’s understandable why Beyoncé fans are concerned about Ashley’s new ventures. After all, the Beyhive has become accustomed to believing that Bey and Ashley are a package deal. However, fans can rest easy since Ashley's Instagram bio still lists her as “Dancer & Captain to Beyoncé,” as of writing.

So, if Ashley was no longer dancing with Queen Bey, she’d likely remove that title from her Instagram heading. Interestingly, The Daily Hip Hop Tea shared a TikTok video that points at there being issues between Ashley and Beyoncé. In the video, the gentlemen explained that rumors circulated that Beyoncé requires all of her dancers to try out for the Renaissance Tour.

“Everyone has to try out again — including Ms. Everett — had to try out again to see if they would be picked for the Renaissance Tour since she wanted fresh, young energy,” the man shared. He said that there was a TikTok video circulating of one of Beyoncé’s performances and in the comments someone shared that she is the “most overrated performer of all time.” Interestingly, Ashley appeared in the likes of the comment.

However, a person in the comment section shared that this post was actually fake since “the comment is in TikTok format and the likes are in Instagram format.” Additionally, the creator shared that someone posted that Ashley wasn't going to the Renaissance Tour and she commented, “You guys, LMFAO.”

Source: Getty Images