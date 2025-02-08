Are the Emails From Blue Cross Blue Shield Regarding Checks for a Class Action Lawsuit Real? This email from BCBS is not a scam so pay attention! By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 8 2025, 11:12 a.m. ET Source: Unsplash

People on social media were having trouble believing that their inboxes might contain good news from an insurance provider. In early 2025, an email was allegedly sent out from Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) regarding a class action lawsuit. Let's be honest, who among us hasn't ignored one of those missives? Unfortunately, they do tend to have a scammy vibe about them.

The email from BCBS appeared to be on the up and up. One Reddit user popped into the r/Scams subreddit looking for some answers. They even posted the email address from which the message originated, saying it seemed to match what other sources said was the real deal. Still, one can't be too careful these days. There are thieves lurking around every digital corner. Is the BCBS email legit, or are we being conned? Let's get into it.

Is the BCBS email legit?

A screenshot of the BCBS email was posted to the r/ClassActionSuit subreddit and begins by saying they received the claim form submitted by the recipient. It continues, "Based on the information on your claim form and BCBS records, we have determined your Total Premiums Paid and/or Total Administrative Fees Paid, which will be used in calculating your payment. In order to review this information, the email directs folks to a website using a claim and pin number provided.

Once you access the website, the amount owed will be revealed. Now that's the kind of magic trick we're into. You can either agree or file a dispute, which involves uploading "supporting documentation." Several people in the comments said they received the same email. One individual said that if you don't file a dispute, you'll get the amount owed on an electronic debit card. Obviously, we can't rely on Reddit entirely. Thankfully we have other sources.

What is the settlement about?

According to CBS News, as of February 2025, "payments to about 6 million people are set to go out more than two years after the health insurer reached a $2.67 billion settlement with subscribers." An update on the BCBS website said emails are going out on a rolling basis. If you're looking for a check, you had to have filed a claim by Nov. 5, 2021.