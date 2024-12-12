Family of Unitedhealth CEO Killer Luigi Mangione Reportedly Have Donated Millions to Healthcare Industry They are known for donating money to the healthcare industry. By Elissa Noblitt Updated Dec. 12 2024, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: nypd; unsplash

In the wake of the arrest and charges against suspected UnitedHealth CEO killer Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old Ivy League graduate who suffers from "debilitating" back pain and had apparently become withdrawn from friends and loved ones over the past few weeks, many are choosing to focus their attention on his expansive and successful family.

Mangione's upbringing certainly doesn't fit with what one might expect from someone who is being considered a vigilante gunman. Not only did he attend a prestigious all-boys school and graduate as valedictorian, but he also comes from a bit of wealth. Indeed, his Maryland-based family is well known in their community for their financial status, and they have even earned a positive reputation for donating over $1 million to the healthcare industry. But just how much are they worth?

How much is the Maryland-based Mangione family worth?

Before the Mangione name became infamous due to Luigi's alleged involvement in the murder of Brian Thompson, it was known for its success and financial status. Luigi himself, of course, has multiple degrees from the acclaimed University of Pennsylvania, and his sisters, Luciana and MariaSanta, are an artist and a physician, respectively.

It all started with Luigi's grandfather, Nicholas Mangione Sr., who became independently wealthy through his entrepreneurship and hard work, according to his family. According to the Baltimore Banner, a publication local to the family, Mangione Sr. was a "real estate developer who owned country clubs, nursing homes, and radio stations while supporting an array of civic causes."

While it's unclear exactly how much wealth he and his businesses accrued, they certainly became known for their financial status and philanthropy. In fact, the Mangione family has a long and documented history of donating money to healthcare providers in Baltimore, Md. "For decades, the Mangione family has been a cornerstone supporter of the Greater Baltimore Medical Center, contributing more than $1 million to the hospital," the Banner reported. "Starting in 1983, every one of the family’s grandchildren, including Luigi Mangione, was born at GBMC."

They have supported the hospital so much that its high-risk obstetrics unit is named after the family. And aside from that support, they have also created the Mangione Family Foundation, which has financially assisted the Kennedy Krieger Institute, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, and more.

Before his passing in 2008, patriarch Nicholas Mangione Sr. and his wife, Mary, owned the successful Turf Valley Resort and country club in Maryland, complete with a 220-room hotel, a pro shop, a 10,000-square-foot ballroom, a European-style spa, an 85-seat amphitheater and a fitness center, per The Washington Post.

He also purchased and ran the Hayfields Country Club, as well as several conservative talk radio stations and a nursing home and assisted living facility known as