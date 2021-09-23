Will Estelle Parsons Actually Appear on the Set of 'The Conners' for Season 4?

For over 30 years, fans of the beloved Conner family have watched them in three different series. Of course, new family members have been added as the show has been revived not once but twice. Since the Season 3 finale of The Conners , audiences have been eagerly awaiting to see the entire clan on Season 4, especially one in particular. Last season, the sometimes overbearing grandma Beverly "Bev" Harris (Estelle Parsons) did not appear on the set of The Conners but was seen briefly on FaceTime in Episode 19.

Her absence was due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with TVLine , ahead of the Season 3 premiere, showrunner Bruce Helford said that audiences wouldn't see much of Bev, given that she was then 92 and very high risk for COVID-19. Bruce shared, "We're worried about putting her on an airplane or having her exposed to anything."

Fans are hoping that Bev will make it on the set of The Conners for Season 4. Here's what we know about whether she will be coming back to the series.

Is Bev coming back for Season 4 of 'The Conners'?

The last time Estelle Parsons was actually on the set of The Conners was when she made an appearance in Season 2. Jackie Harris (Laurie Metcalf) and her mother, Bev, exchange nasty digs like they always do. Beverly accuses Jackie of breaking up the family by reopening the Lunch Box, the eatery once co-owned by the family. Jackie, in turn, says to her mother, "Well, I was hoping it would break up the family, but here you are."

If fans remember, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) had been made her grandmother's power of attorney handling all of her finances, which is how Jackie was even able to fund the reopening of the Lunch Box. Michael Fishman, who plays DJ Conner, took to social media after production ended on Seaton 2 to shout out his television grandmother. With a photo of him and Estelle he tweeted, "One of my highlights so far of Season 2 of The Conners is the time I spent with Estelle Parsons."

In a recent interview with TVLine, executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan discussed the new season and said that Bev would be coming back to the show. Dave disclosed that she is slated to appear, and her relationship with Jackie takes another really interesting turn. Bruce teased that her return will play a part in some "major developments in the lives of the family."