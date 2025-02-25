The de la Mottes From 'Big Family, Big City' Could Be the Next Duggar Family on TLC The de la Motte family has 11 kids, who are all musically inclined. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 25 2025, 3:32 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@the.happy.caravan

The de la Motte family from Big Family, Big City don't follow the same strict fundamentalist religion as the Duggars, but they could be the next Duggar family, in a way, if Big Family, Big City gets a show on TLC. The special introduces the family, which includes 11 children, two parents, a home in Harlem, and a partridge in a pear tree. OK, not that last part, but you get the idea.

Outside of television, the de la Mottes already made a name for themselves on social media. They even gained some critics along the way, which is a rite of passage for large religious families on reality television. Because of their following and their willingness to share their somewhat unorthodox life with fans and viewers, the de la Motte family has many asking if a permanent show is in their future.

Is 'Big Family, Big City' getting a show on TLC?

When the Duggars made their TLC debut, it was with a special called 14 Children and Pregnant Again! which came out in 2004. A few years later, the family was given their own show, but not before more specials were aired. That could be the plan for the de la Motte family with Big Family, Big City. And the family's fans are already asking questions about a permanent series.

When mom Amber de la Motte posted a promo for the special on Instagram, someone commented, "Awesome! Love you guys. Will it be regular or one time only? So excited. You're the best." Amber commented back, "It's a one hour special for now" with a red heart emoji. But, as other fans of the de la Mottes pointed out in the comments, other TLC shows started this way.

The content for a long-form docuseries is certainly there, should TLC executives decide to go that route. And, since the family already had a following before filming their special, it's clear that there is already something of a fan base for the de la Mottes out there. In some ways, it makes sense for them to now transition to a full fledged reality show.

"Recently relocating from the peaceful suburbs of San Diego to the vibrant streets of Harlem, NY, Marc and Amber have quickly discovered that raising 11 kids in the Big Apple is not for the faint of heart," a press release says for the special. "As they juggle their growing family, a new lifestyle, and the challenges of busking together on the streets, the de la Mottes are finding that the fast-paced city life is both exhilarating and overwhelming."

The de la Motte family from 'Big Family, Big City' has faced criticism.

Although they are a different family entirely from the Duggars of 19 Kids and Counting fame, the de la Mottes have their share of critics. On a "fundie snark" subreddit, which is dedicated to snarky comments about fundamentalist Christian families on social media and on TV, someone shared a screenshot of an alleged post Amber made looking for a "mama assistant."

In the screenshot, the person who wrote the job listing asked for help in caring for nine "really sweet children," and essentially handling everything that they do as a parent, for $20 per hour. In the comments on Reddit, one user wrote, "So she's looking to hire… a second parent? My sister in Christ, they have a father. Make him parent them."