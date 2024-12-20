Anna Duggar Spotted For the First Time in Two Years: Here's What She Looks Like Now "I honestly wouldn’t have recognized her!" By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 20 2024, 2:35 p.m. ET Source: ET/Reddit

When it comes to TLC Counting On's the Duggar family, there's a lot to keep track of. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have 19 kids together; nine daughters and 10 sons. Many of the older Duggars are married, and have kids of their own. However, one particular Duggar kid made headlines above the rest for all the wrong reasons: Josh Duggar. In 2022, he was sentenced to prison on charges related to knowingly receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

The revelation struck wife Anna Duggar like a thunderbolt and completely upended her life. For two years now, she has remained under the radar as she tries to recover her life and figure out how to move forward while her husband remains in prison. She was recently spotted out and about, and people were surprised at what she looks like now. Here's what we know about her appearance at the end of 2024.

Here's an update on how Anna Duggar is doing now.

Finding out that your husband is guilty of looking at child sexual abuse material would devastate any sensible human being. For Anna, who relied on Josh to support their family, she had to completely upend her life and figure out a new path forward. In early to mid-2024, it was believed that Anna was in the business of breeding dogs to support herself and the couple's seven children. And she appears to still be living on her in-laws' property while Josh is in prison.

However, it's hard to really know anything about her life because she has deactivated her social media and has been keeping a low profile. This is why people were so fascinated to finally see some updated snaps of her out and about in December 2024.

Anna's new appearance rang alarm bells for many people who worried that she was struggling to take care of herself and called her "unrecognizable." Anna, who was once as slender and church-perfect as her sisters-in-law were known to be, appears to have gained weight. She was wearing her wedding band still, so that put at least some questions to rest.

Fans react with shock to Anna's appearance and worry about her.

However, her appearance prompted many other questions. On a Reddit post sharing her new look, one user wrote, "I honestly wouldn’t have recognized her." Another agreed, writing, "I know it’s her but if someone hadn’t said it, I might not have known."

Others mused that Anna's appearance is the result of depression and trauma from her husband's arrest and having to start her life over. But some attributed her appearance to the fact that she had seven children in rapid succession.

One user opined, "I'm gonna jump in here and say maybe Anna just ran out of f--ks to give? She spent all those years being a sex slave and I guarantee you, like most fundies and women in general, she was expected to be thin and desirable at all times. She doesn't need to do that anymore. She probably is depressed and didn't mean to gain this much weight, but damn, girlfriend might be enjoying the fact that she can just eat and not worry about it??"