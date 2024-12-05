Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Counting On Yes, Josh Duggar Is Still in Prison — and There's a Recent Sighting To Prove It Josh Duggar was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 5 2024, 1:56 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

When Josh Duggar was arrested in 2021 and found guilty of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material, the speculation on his private life didn't stop. And now, after there was a prison sighting of the eldest Duggar child of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On fame, there is renewed interest in what his life is like behind bars. Those who still follow the Duggar family out of curiosity and even out of snarkiness have lots of questions about Josh following his sentencing in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

The U.S. Sun reported that Josh was spotted walking the grounds of the Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas on Nov. 22, 2024. And it was the first time he was seen by the public since 2022. His wife, Anna Duggar, has not been open about contact with her husband since his incarceration, but it is believed among fans that she regularly travels to Texas from their hometown in Arkansas to visit him.

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

There was a sighting of Josh Duggar at prison.

The U.S. Sun reported that Josh was seen walking behind the security fence in the prison yard around Thanksgiving 2024. He was also sporting, according to the outlet's photos, a brand new mustache. This is a huge difference from the baby-faced former reality TV star that people watched on TLC for years. But apparently, he has undergone some changes, primarily physical, while incarcerated.

Although other incarcerated individuals at the Texas correctional facility are permitted to walk the outdoor grounds and even play sports during allotted outdoor time, Josh was seen alone. It's not totally clear how the photos of him were obtained, however he remains incarcerated for the foreseeable future. Josh shares seven children with wife Anna, and it has been rumored that she and their children live on the same property as Josh's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Article continues below advertisement

How long is Josh Duggar in prison?

Josh was sentenced to time in federal prison in May 2022, when he was sentenced to 151 months at the Texas facility. In case you don't feel like doing the math, that's more than 12 years behind bars for his crimes. He has tried to appeal his case, but without success. And he remains in prison today.

When is Josh Duggar's release date?

Josh's original prison release date was in August 2032. But now, that date is reportedly in October 2032. Upon release, Josh is expected to have 20 years of supervision and he will not be allowed to have any unsupervised contact with minors. That reportedly includes his own children. But by the time of his release, Josh's oldest child Mackynzie Duggar will be 23 years old.