Josh Duggar's Release Date Has Been Set — and He Won't Be Serving His Full Sentence

Duggar shares seven children with his wife Anna Duggar: Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Marysella, and Madyson. Because his kids are between the ages 8 months and 12 years, Josh's youngest four won't be 18 years old by the time he's released — meaning Josh won't be able to be alone with them after he's served his time.

Duggar has since filed an appeal with an Arkansas court and is awaiting the court's response.