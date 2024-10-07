Jason Duggar Is Officially off the Market After His Wedding — Let's Meet His Wife!

When Jason Duggar quietly got married on Oct. 3, 2024, he joined older sister Jana Duggar as one of the siblings married this year. He got married in Tennessee, where his new bride is from. But who is Jason Duggar's wife and how long was their courtship before they got married? Without the former reality TV family's TV shows like Counting On around to help soft launch various relationships, fans and followers of the Duggar family have to rely on social media to keep up with any new developments.

These developments include relationships. The Duggar family follows courtship rules when it comes to romantic relationships. That is, they date with the intention of marriage at the end, rather than the idea of dating multiple people before they find "the one." With Jason, it was no different, but his courtship, and what fans picked up in via social media ahead of the wedding, paints a picture of a short relationship and courtship before the couple said "I do."

Who is Jason Duggar's wife?

Jason married his now-wife Maddie Grace on Oct. 3, but before that, he had shared photos of her on Instagram. And they shared with People that they met on the social media platform when Jason found her profile after urging Jana to find a guy on social media because, according to him, he wanted to prove to his older sister how easy it was to find a partner if she put in the effort. And, according to the newlyweds, it really was that easy.

However, Maddie's account has just a few photos, and it looks like she changed her account once she married the Duggar son. And while they slid into each other's DMs because they thought the other was cute, they also told People that their faith helped bring them together and that it was a "God thing" in many ways. Although Maddie is a bit of a mystery to some fans of the Duggars, from the Instagram posts to the pair's wedding, it looks like she's fitting in just fine with Jason's many siblings.

When did Jason Duggar and his wife start dating?

Maddie and Jason met in December 2023. They started seeing each other more seriously in May 2024. In August 2024, they got engaged. "On 8/24, Jase asked me to marry him, and I could not be more excited!!" Maddie shared on Instagram on Aug. 30. She also added a hashtag that made it seem like they planned for a 2025 wedding date.